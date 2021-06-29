Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Second City Chicago’s EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Drew McIntyre qualifying for WWE Money In The Bank

* Randy Orton not appearing on RAW

* More WWE NXT talent backstage at RAW

* Vince McMahon scouting at the WWE PC

* WWE’s final ThunderDome shows

* More on Kenice Mobley’s WWE release

Part one of Nick’s conversation with former WWE doctor Dr. Frank Romascavage

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing which WWE NXT Superstar you would like to see moved to RAW or Smackdown

You can listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here. You can find the full audio and video from today’s sho via the embedded players below:

Powered by RedCircle