AEW and WWE are set to return to touring in July. Tickets are currently on sale for Dynamite on July 7 in Miami, July 14 in Cedar Park, Texas and July 21 in Garland, TX.

There was a belief among some people that fans seeing the loud audience at Double or Nothing would result in an uptick in ticket sales for the AEW shows, but that has not been the case thus far. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW tickets have been selling at the same rate as before the pay-per-view.

Tickets for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, July 28th at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 11th at 10am ET.

WWE had their tickets for their first run of live shows go on sale in late May for SmackDown in Houston, TX on July 16th, Money In The Bank on July 18th in Fort Worth, TX, and RAW on July 19th from Dallas, TX. Meltzer noted that SmackDown in Houston did originally sell out, however some of the arena was closed off. WWE opened up more seating for the show, and it is no longer sold out. It is expected to do well, although it might not be a complete sell out. Money In The Bank in Fort Worth is close to selling out. WWE is opening up more seats for RAW in Dallas, and Meltzer noted that tickets for the show are moving slower than usual for a RAW in that city.

WWE announced the next three dates in late May for SmackDown in Cleveland, OH on July 23rd, RAW in Kansas City, MO on July 26th and SmackDown in Minneapolis, MN on July 30th. Meltzer noted that ticket sales for the shows have “not been so good at all.” Meltzer said that tickets sales for the Kansas City show have been “real bad”, while Cleveland has been average.