WWE has adjusted their event policies to no longer require a COVID-19 test ahead of or at NXT shows, starting with “NXT Takeover: In Your House” this Sunday.

WWE is requesting that fans do not register to attend Sunday’s pay-per-view if they have been in a close contact with a person diagnosed with COVID, have experienced COVID symptoms in the last 14 days or have tested positive for the past 14 days.

NXT has been the only WWE show allowing fans to attend live every week after WWE moved their tapings to the Thunderdome last August. Prior to this change, fans had to fill out a questionnaire before the show (which you can see below). At the event, fans had to submit to a free rapid COVID-19 Antigen test the night of the show, complete a COVID-19 health questionnaire and waiver, and submit to a thermal temperature check before entering the venue.

RAW and SmackDown will return to touring starting on Friday, July 16th. WWE issued a waiver for those events which releases the company and their partners from any liability, which you can view here. NXT is reportedly set to run non-televised live events in Florida in July as well.

