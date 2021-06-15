The official WWE Twitter account made a post today to congratulate former on-air talent Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) on giving birth to her first child.

WWE’s congratulatory post is making the rounds on social media this afternoon because it does not mention the father, AEW star Jon Moxley, formerly known as WWE’s Dean Ambrose. Many fans are knocking WWE for not mentioning the former member of The Shield.

WWE wrote, “A big CONGRATULATIONS to the one and only @ReneePaquette on the birth of her baby girl!”

As noted earlier, Renee took to Twitter and announced that she and Moxley have just welcomed their baby girl into the world. You can click here to read her announcement.

AEW has not publicly congratulated Renee as of this writing. WWE made their post shortly after Renee’s announcement this morning.

Paquette was with WWE from October 2012 until August 2020. Moxley worked for the company from April 2011 until April 2019.

You can see WWE’s tweet below: