WWE filed a trademark for “Elektra Lopez” on June 21 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is the new ring name for NXT star Karissa Rivera.

Earlier this week on NXT, Lopez made her TV debut and lost against Franky Monet. Lopez signed with WWE back in February and worked for ROH, Impact Wrestling, NEW, and other indie promotions before that.

Below is the full for use description:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

On June 22, WWE also filed for the trademark “Hachiman.” It’s unknown what WWE has planned for this name, but in Japanese religion, the Buddhist pronunciation of Hachiman refers to the the syncretic divinity of archery and war.

Below is the full for use description:

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

(h/t Heel By Nature)