WWE Hall of Famer Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake is dealing with health issues, according to his wife Missy Leslie.

Missy noted on Facebook that Beefcake has a blood pressure reading of 170/110 with shortness of breath and a headache. She asked fans for prayers and informed that the pro wrestling legend visited a doctor on Wednesday morning.

Beefcake, a former WWE Tag Team Champion, was best known for portraying multiple gimmicks in WWE and WCW. During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Beefcake reflected on his parasailing accident in July 1990, and how the life-threatening incident denied him a run as WWE Intercontinental Champion. His career was put on hold for a few years due to the accident before he returned for a brief run with the WWE in 1993.

Earlier this month, the 64-year-old Beefcake appeared at the River City Wrestling Con at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Beefcake was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2019. He was featured on a recent episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on the A&E Network.

Stay tuned for updates on Beefcake’s health.