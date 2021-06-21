Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes Cesaro first. Seth Rollins suddenly attacks out of nowhere at the bottom of the ramp.

Cesaro fights back and they end up in the ring with the referee trying to restore order. We get the bell now. Rollins leaps but Cesaro catches him with a big powerslam. Cesaro with forearms on the mat. They get up and Rollins fights back. Cesaro with a big back-drop in the middle of the ring for a pop.

Cesaro knocks Rollins over the top rope with a big running boot. He follows but Rollins decks him. Cesaro sends Rollins face-first into the barrier. Cesaro with a big uppercut. Cesaro rolls Rollins back into the ring and goes to the top. Cesaro flies with a big double axe handle for another pop. Rollins kicks out at 1.

Cesaro beats Rollins while he’s down, then sends him face-first into the turnbuckle. Cesaro unloads in the opposite corner now. Rollins goes face-first into another turnbuckle now. Cesaro with more big uppercuts in the corner. Rollins kicks him and drops Cesaro face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Rollins grinds Cesaro’s face into the middle rope now. Rollins keeps control and drops Cesaro with a DDT. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Rollins beats Cesaro around the ring now, talking trash while he’s down.

Rollins with big knees to the ribs. Cesaro blocks a suplex attempt but Rollins works on the ribs. Cesaro overpowers with a big vertical suplex of his own for a pop. Rollins fights from the apron and back-drops Cesaro over the top rope to the floor. Rollins with a flying knee from the apron to the face on the floor. Rollins brings it back into the ring now. Rollins springboards up and nails the flying knee again. Cesaro kicks out just in time and Rollins shows some frustration.

Cesaro blocks a running kick and nails an uppercut but Rollins comes right back. They trade shots as fans rally for Cesaro. Cesaro with uppercuts and body blows into the corner. Cesaro keeps control and dumps Rollins on the mat. Cesaro stomps away while Rollins is down. Cesaro pulls Rollins’ glove off and shoves it in his mouth, then delivers a clothesline for a 2 count.

Cesaro grabs Rollins’ glove now and kicks it into the ThunderDome crowd. Cesaro begins an uppercut train now but Rollins tries to cut him off. Cesaro catches Rollins in mid-air with a big powerslam for a 2 count. Rollins blocks the Neutralizer and sends Cesaro to the apron. They tangle and Cesaro goes to the top. Rollins runs up to the top for a superplex but Cesaro resists, sending Rollins to the mat. Cesaro with a crossbody but Rollins rolls through and holds it for a close 2 count. Cesaro leaps with an uppercut but Rollins side-steps. Rollins ends up hitting an enziguri and a right hand.

Rollins with a stiff strike to the back of the neck now, dropping Cesaro in the middle of the ring. Cesaro kicks out just in time. Rollins starts ranting as fans boo him. He holds Cesaro down by his throat and yells, then man-handles him some as the referee warns him. Rollins applies an arm submission now. Cesaro struggles but Rollins drops him with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins with another shot to the back of the neck for 2. Rollins is frustrated now.

Fans rally for Cesaro as they trade moves and counters. Cesaro levels Rollins with a big clothesline but they both go down in the middle of the ring. Cesaro slams Rollins and delivers the Cesaro Swing to a big pop. Cesaro then goes for the Sharpshooter and he gets it locked in. Cesaro turns it into a Crossface but Rollins rolls over. Cesaro has the Crossface locked in. It’s broken but he goes for the Sharpshooter again, locking it in.

Rollins reaches for the bottom rope but Cesaro pulls him back. The hold is broken but Cesaro stomps on Rollins’ limbs now. Rollins catches what looks like another Sharpshooter attempt and rolls Cesaro up out of nowhere for the pin to win

Winner: Seth Rollins

This recap is from our live coverage of tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Please click here for full, live results and our live Viewing Party…