Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

We go back to the ring and out first comes Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens is out next.

Peacock continues to buffer and cut out to the main screen. These issues are widespread as Twitter is full of complaints. The feed comes back to Owens sending Sami into the barrier at ringside. They bring it back in and Sami unloads in the corner as the referee warns him.

Sami drops Owens with a shoulder and the feed immediately cuts out again. Owens blocks a few suplex attempts, then drops Sami over the top rope. Owens with a big running clothesline in the corner. Owens then delivers the corner cannonball for a pop. Owens covers for a 2 count. Owens stops Sami from going to the floor. Sami pulls Owens into the middle rope. Owens rolls to the floor to regroup. Sami runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Owens down at ringside.

Owens walks around ringside, clutching his arm in pain. Owens returns to the ring and apparently as a wrist injury. The referee checks on him and stops Sami from attacking. Sami nails a running boot to the face as fans boo. Sami stomps Owens while he’s down now. Sami mounts Owens on the mat with right hands now. Owens kicks from the mat but Sami decks him. Owens rolls to the floor, still clutching his arm in pain. Cole says the referee may have to stop the match due to Owens’ condition.

Sami follows and chases Owens back in. Owens unloads and takes Sami down, mounting him for a pop. Owens unloads with kicks while Sami is down in the corner. Sami rolls back out as Owens continues to sell an arm or shoulder injury. Owens levels Sami at ringside with a big clothesline as fans cheer him on. The referee counts and Owens makes it back in at 7. Owens leaps off the apron with a cannonball but Sami gets his knees up and Owens lands hard.

Sami brings Owens back in and delivers a Blue Thunderbomb for a close 2 count. Sami clubs Owens while he’s down. Owens fights back but he’s hurt. The referee backs Sami out of the corner. Owens keeps fighting with his one good arm. Sami blocks a Stunner and drops Owens with the Exploder suplex. Owens kicks out just in time. They trade strikes on the mat now. Owens covers up a bit as Sami unloads with the upperhand. Sami stomps away, kicking Owens out of the ring. The referee put his gloves on as Sami is bleeding from his mouth.

Sami follows to the floor but Owens nails a big Stunner out of nowhere for a pop. Owens comes back in but Sami barely makes it back in at the 9 count. Sami rocks Owens. Owens with headbutts. They trade big strikes from their knees now. Owens with more headbutts for a pop. Owens gets up and stomps away now as the referee warns him. Owens grabs Sami on the apron but Sami grabs the hurt arm and slams it over the top rope. Sami comes back in with a running knee to the back of the head, forcing Owens to fall into the ropes and then stumble into the corner. Sami follows up with a Helluva Kick in the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

