WWE has the Hell In a Cell structure hanging above the ring inside the Yuengling Center for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network, according to a commercial break on the USA Network.

There is no word on if they plan on using the Cell for a match on tonight's RAW, but we will find out soon.

WWE held a Hell In a Cell match on Friday’s SmackDown, which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio. Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view then featured two more matches inside the Cell – SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retaining over Bayley, and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley retaining over Drew McIntyre.

