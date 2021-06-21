Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss

We resume Peacock and Shayna Baszler is making her entrance. Nia Jax and Reginald are at ringside. The music hits and out next comes Alexa Bliss.

Bliss and Baszler stare each other down as the bell hits. Reginald jumps on the apron to distract, allowing Baszler to level Bliss with a clothesline. Baszler unloads with body shots in the corner now. Bliss takes them and smiles back. Baszler attacks again and stomps away to keep Bliss down as some fans boo.

Bliss charges out of the corner and clips the leg of Baszler. Bliss does this bizarre crawl and then stands up and rocks Baszler in the mouth with a right. Bliss with a big kick and double knees to the back against the ropes. Bliss keeps control with more offense for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Reginald gets back on the apron but Bliss stares at him and apparently it’s hurting him or something as he covers his face and backs away to the floor.

Baszler takes advantage and decks Bliss from behind. Baszler unloads in the corner and delivers a jumping knee strike. Bliss takes it and just laughs, angering and confusing Baszler. Baszler with a big gutwrench slam face-first but Bliss kicks out at 2. Bliss keeps laughing. Baszler grounds Bliss and twists her arm up. Bliss fights out bu Baszler slams her back to the mat, keeping control by the arm. Baszler grounds Bliss now but Bliss tries to turn it around. Baszler gets up and stands on Bliss’ head now as fans boo.

Baszler focuses on the limbs some more and this time stomps the elbow. Bliss screams out in pain but that eventually turns to more laughing. Baszler goes for the arm and fingers again but Bliss stares her down and begins to turn it around while giving this wild-eyed look to Baszler. Baszler lets go and stumbles back. Bliss begins to mount offense now, nailing a Thesz Press and strikes on the mat. Bliss screams out and drops Baszler with a spike DDT. Baszler kicks out at 2.

Bliss throws a fit on the mat now, then sits straight up and stares ahead. Bliss with a kick to the face. Bliss with a double boot to kick Baszler out of the ring. Reginald and Jax walk over to check on Baszler but Bliss and Jax lock eyes. Jax stops in her tracks. Bliss is apparently controlling Jax’s arm now, making it raise up as Reginald tries to get her to snap out of it. Jax slaps Reginald down, apparently a move controlled by Bliss and the trance she has Jax in. Bliss hen screams and that makes Jax scream back at her.

Baszler comes from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch but Bliss gets right out. Bliss drops Baszler on her head with what looks like a modified Sister Abigail. Jax is just confused at ringside. Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

