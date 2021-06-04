WWE is reportedly putting an emphasis on hiring minority wrestlers, as well as female producers.

A directive recently came down from WWE management that said they want to start focusing on younger and bigger male wrestlers for tryouts once again, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This was about the only doctrine that was changed when WWE started focusing on signing smaller “ROH-type” talents several years ago.

Furthermore, the new doctrine for talents coming in for tryouts also says they want everyone going forward to be young, males with good size, with an emphasis on minorities. The “good size” was described as a legitimate 6-foot and 220 pounds.

WWE recently held Performance Center tryouts for males and females, but there’s no word yet on who is being offered contracts.

On a related note, there has been some talk about hiring women as WWE Producers as of late. This goes with WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly receiving a producer’s tryout at Monday’s RAW.

The Observer adds that Holly was someone that everybody got along with, and fits what they’re looking for in that role. As noted before, Holly received an introduction to the process at RAW, and is being brought back to upcoming TV tapings to continue the tryout. This is a good sign that she will be hired for the role, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

