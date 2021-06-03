WWE released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garretton Thursday.

The wrestling world reacted to the news, sending their sympathies and their support. The news also shocked some as Black noted that the news about his release was a “complete surprise”.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported WWE sent out a text to all talent about the releases. The texts were sent by John Laurinaitis, who is the Head of Talent Relations. Meltzer noted that this may have been the first time that all talent received a text message about other stars being released.

