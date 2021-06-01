WWE officials have informed main roster talents that they are expected to train at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for the upcoming return to touring.

Wrestlers were told at Monday’s RAW that they will be expected to come to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the next several weeks to participate in in-ring workouts, according to PWInsider. These workouts are being held so the roster can better prepare for the official return to the road in July, which kicks off on Friday, July 16 with SmackDown in Houston, TX.

The workouts could begin as early as next week with wrestlers taking part in drills and possibly even matches, to make sure their ring work is sharper. The workouts will take place on days that wrestlers are not booked for TV tapings.

It’s believed that this was an edict from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

It looks like everyone on the roster, from top stars on down the card, will be asked to participate in these workouts. One talent joked to PWInsider that they weren’t thrilled about having to roll around in the ring on an off-day, but that if this brought the company closer to getting back to normal, pre-pandemic touring and work, then they were all for it.

Many RAW talents who were told of the workouts on Monday are looking forward to getting their timing and in-ring work “back to normal” after only working once a week for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was noted that to the average person watching, there may not have been any noticeable changes, but among talents “who know better” from being in the ring, there have been quite a few who felt their timing has been somewhat “off” for a while now.

Stay tuned for more.