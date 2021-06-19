Earlier this week, pre-sale tickets went on sale for WWE SummerSlam. At least several thousand tickets were sold, and at one point, there were more than 2,000 people waiting in the Ticketmaster queue.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that around 36,000 – 37,000 tickets were sold. Ticketmaster has listed the “current capacity” for SummerSlam at 41,661.

It was recently reported that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to wrestle at the show. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is a big match that has been rumored, as well.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The stadium can hold up to 65,000 fans for football games and that can be expanded to 72,000. The capacity for soccer games is 61,000.