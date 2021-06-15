A significant number of WWE SummerSlam tickets were sold in the pre-sale that began on Monday.

You can use the “PSL” code to access the current pre-sale, but the main pre-sale kicks off on Wednesday morning at 10am ET. You can use the code “TWEETS” for that pre-sale. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Friday morning.

It remains to be seen how many tickets were released in the pre-sale on Monday, but at least several thousand were sold. At one point there were more than 2,000 people waiting in the Ticketmaster queue.

Ticketmaster also listed the “current capacity” at 41,661, and that number is for the full event, not the number of tickets to be released for the pre-sale.

There are currently tickets available that are priced at $300, $325, $350, $400, $425, $475, $500, $550, $650, $700, $1000, $1150, $2000, $2750, $3000, $3150, $4000, $4250, $5000, and $5150. Certain floor seats come with a commemorative SummerSlam chair to take home, and the option to buy a second chair.

Based on the number of tickets being sold in the pre-sale, it looks like SummerSlam will be sold out, or very close to it. SummerSlam Travel Packages also went on sale today. WWE has billed SummerSlam as “Your Vacation Destination” in hopes of attracting fans who are looking to get away after being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE is hoping to pack the house for SummerSlam as Allegiant Stadium will be open at full capacity. John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the rumored main event, and rapper Cardi B is the rumored host. It’s been reported that WWE is working on WrestleMania-level plans for the biggest show of the summer.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.The stadium can hold up t0 65,000 fans for football games, and that can be expanded to 72,000. The capacity for soccer games is 61,000.

