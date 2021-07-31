AEW has announced several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The main event is Darby Allin vs. Bear Bronson. Below are the other matches that were announced this afternoon:

* Dani Jordyn vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Lee Johnson (with Dustin Rhodes) vs. Marcus Kross

* Red Velvet vs. Angelica Risk

* Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto (with QT Marshall)

* Ashley D’amboise vs. Kris Statlander (with Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta)

Those who are interested in spoilers for both AEW Dark and Elevation can click here.