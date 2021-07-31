Next week’s AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation episodes were taped at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite (Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina).
Below are spoilers for each show (h/t F4WOnline):
AEW Dark: Elevation (Mondays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel):
* Red Velvet defeated a local wrestler
* Lee Johnson defeated Marcus Kross
* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D’Amboise
* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Dani Jordyn
* Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo defeated two local wrestlers
* Darby Allin (with Sting) defeated Bear Bronson
AEW Dark (Tuesdays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel):
* Birthday celebration for Sammy Guevara. Aaron Solo interrupted the party and got his face smashed into a cake.
* Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake)
* PAC defeated Jack Evans
* Tay Conti defeated Kenzie Paige
* The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Shawn Dean
* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Maxx
* Lucha Bros defeated Chaos Project
* The Acclaimed, Matt Hardy, and The Blade defeated Matt and Mike Sydal, and The Varsity Blonds
* Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante
* Jon Moxley defeated a local wrestler
* Penelope Ford defeated Reka Tehaka
* Eddie Kingston defeated Dante Martin (with Darius Martin)
