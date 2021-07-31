Next week’s AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation episodes were taped at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite (Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina).

Below are spoilers for each show (h/t F4WOnline):

AEW Dark: Elevation (Mondays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel):

* Red Velvet defeated a local wrestler

* Lee Johnson defeated Marcus Kross

* Kris Statlander defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Dani Jordyn

* Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo defeated two local wrestlers

* Darby Allin (with Sting) defeated Bear Bronson

AEW Dark (Tuesdays at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel):

* Birthday celebration for Sammy Guevara. Aaron Solo interrupted the party and got his face smashed into a cake.

* Best Friends (Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth, and JD Drake)

* PAC defeated Jack Evans

* Tay Conti defeated Kenzie Paige

* The Pinnacle (Shawn Spears and Wardlow) defeated Fuego Del Sol and Shawn Dean

* Hikaru Shida defeated Madi Maxx

* Lucha Bros defeated Chaos Project

* The Acclaimed, Matt Hardy, and The Blade defeated Matt and Mike Sydal, and The Varsity Blonds

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Diamante

* Jon Moxley defeated a local wrestler

* Penelope Ford defeated Reka Tehaka

* Eddie Kingston defeated Dante Martin (with Darius Martin)

