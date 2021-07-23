Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy reportedly has interest from at least two top promotions.

We noted before how Impact Wrestling was looking to make a strong play to bring Murphy in. Word now, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that AEW also has interest in signing Murphy.

Murphy was released from his WWE contract back on June 2, and will become a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

As of now, Murphy’s first post-WWE match will take place on Saturday, September 18 for the Battleground Championship Wrestling event in Philadelphia. He is scheduled to wrestle AEW star Brian Cage.

It was first reported the week after Murphy’s WWE release that indie promoters were very interested in working with him. You can click here for that report. It looks like he will have no trouble finding work in his life after WWE.

Stay tuned for more on Murphy’s post-WWE future.