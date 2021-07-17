Impact Wrestling is reportedly interested in signing former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy (Matthew Adams).

It was noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact officials are making a major play to sign Murphy. There is no word yet on if AEW is interested.

As noted before at this link, Murphy recently began using his social media to tease something to happen on Tuesday, August 31. He was released from WWE on June 2, and his 90-day non-compete clause would expire to make him a free agent on August 31.

During his recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, Murphy discussed why it was important for him to use social media to market himself during the 90-day period.

“The 90 days is to kill all buzz and all hype,” Murphy said. “It’s so you don’t have any momentum when you go somewhere else. I’m not going to blow my load in the first week. I have to expand it over the 3 months. That’s why I drop the progress photo. Then I will drop something else. I feel like they hoard a lot of talent, and now they are saturating the talent. It is a business move I believe they are making. If you send out 3 guys, they can do what they want. If you send out 40 guys, the work gets cut. But wrestling can boom again. Now the pandemic is ending, more talent can go to the indies, and the fans can see it all.”

As of this writing, Murphy’s first post-WWE match will be against AEW star Brian Cage on September 18 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for the Battleground Championship Wrestling promotion. It is possible that Murphy appears for another major promotion like AEW or Impact before his match with Cage.

It was first reported the week after Murphy’s WWE release that indie promoters were very interested in working with him. You can click here for that report.

Murphy signed with WWE in 2013 and left the company as a one-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champion, a one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

Stay tuned for more.