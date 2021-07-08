Karl Anderson challenged IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley to a match at next week’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 1). Anderson talked up his own history in NJPW, and how it makes him sick that Moxley is the current title holder. Anderson also noted Kenny Omega was the first person to hold that title.

Moxley has yet to respond to the challenge as he’s been off AEW TV since Double or Nothing when he and Eddie Kingston lost to the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

You can see Anderson’s full promo below. Here are the other matches announced for next week’s show:

* Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks (FTW Championship)

* Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

