AEW star Joey Janela is currently out of action with a concussion.

We noted back on June 1 how Janela had revealed that he was dealing with an injury, and was not medically cleared to compete. At that point he said doctors did not know the severity of the injury, but he expected to be back in the ring by July. Janela was forced to pull out of a few Game Changer Wrestling shows, but was “almost 85% sure” he’d be able to wrestle at the July 10 GCW show in Dallas.

In an update, Janela recently appeared on The Wrestling Perspective podcast and confirmed that he is dealing with a concussion.

“I’ll be coming back soon,” Janela said. “I’m dealing with a little injury right now, a little concussion deal. S--t happens, everyone knows that, it’s wrestling. All sports, everyone gets concussions. So, I’ll be cleared from that, I think, in the coming weeks, maybe the coming weekend [this past weekend]. So I’ll be good, I’ll be doing, hopefully, some AEW stuff soon. Things were about to pick up for me there right before that [the concussion] happened.”

There is no word on where Janela suffered the concussion, but we will keep you updated.

Janela noted that he is booked for all GCW shows this summer, except for their events in Mexico. He called GCW his home promotion, besides AEW, and said if he’s not wrestling on the GCW cards, then he will be doing commentary to sharpen his skills. Janela also said GCW is the only indie fed he’s working with right now. He plans to be in Las Vegas with GCW during their WWE SummerSlam Week shows. GCW will also be in Chicago for AEW’s All Out Week, but Janela won’t be with them.

Janela last wrestled for AEW on the May 28 edition of Friday Night Dynamite, losing to Adam Page. Before that he defeated Allie Katch on the GCW Draft Day event on May 15. He also defeated Daniel Garcia on the May 17 Elevation episode, and defeated Bear Bronson on the May 25 Dark episode. AEW has recently teased a split between Janela and Sonny Kiss.

Stay tuned for more on Janela’s status. You can see his interview with The Wrestling Perspective below: