Jake Roberts announced during a talk with Diamond Dallas Page that he has signed a new two-year deal with AEW.

“When I originally signed with [AEW], it was for a ten week deal,” Robert said (h/t POST Wrestling for the transcription). “At eight weeks, [a guy] comes along with some papers, ‘You need to sign these.’ I’m like, ‘What for?’ ‘Well it’s your contract.’ ‘Dude, I’ve only got two weeks left.’ ‘No, you got another year.’ ‘What?’

“And then just a few weeks ago, I buzzed Tony, I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got four weeks left. What do you want me to do? I need a notice so I can start setting up my stuff’ and he says, ‘We you need to sign another piece of paper’ and I signed again and then after I signed it, I found out that it wasn’t for a year, it was for more than a year. It was for two years.

“He’s such a wonderful man and he gave me my love for wrestling back. It’s great to be a part of it so for me, I’ve taken on that job — not a job, a pleasure — to keep my eyes open and see people that are struggling and go to them and try to help them.”

Roberts made his AEW TV debut in march of last year when he confronted Cody Rhodes to let him know his client (Lance Archer) was coming to AEW. Roberts has remained with Archer since that time.

On tonight’s Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Archer takes on IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch.