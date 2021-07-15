During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, AEW TNT Champion Miro cut a promo about a hero who was once lost because he wasn’t being himself. Miro was referring to himself as he looked back at his journey in AEW thus far, noting was eventually rewarded with the TNT title.

At the end of the segment, Miro referred to himself as “The Redeemer” and showed off the new title featuring a white strap with green on the main title plate. As seen in the photo above, the belt feature black and red colors.

You can see the new look in the clip below.