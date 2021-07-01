Rebel reportedly suffered a kneecap injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite show.

As noted, Dynamite saw Rebel and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defeat Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. The finish featured Baker making Guerrero tap out to the Lockjaw submission. At one point during the match, Rebel saved Baker from being pinned by Rose, sliding in to break the pin up, and apparently injuring her leg. Rebel immediately let Rose know something was wrong, and Rose helped her move to the ropes. Rebel then crawled to the corner and ringside doctors checked her out as the match continued. After the match ended, she had trouble putting weight on her leg, and doctors carried her to the back as a “Rebel!” chant started up from the crowd.

In an update, word from backstage at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville is that Rebel suffered a dislocated kneecap while breaking the pin up, according to Fightful Select. No other details on the injury were available.

It was also said that Rebel was in good spirits backstage.

The usual recovery time for a dislocated kneecap is around 6 weeks. It’s too early to know if Rebel will miss any ring time, but we should know more after she sees a doctor for further evaluation.

This legitimate injury comes after Rebel recently used crutches to sell an “injury” while serving as a key heel character to Baker’s push.

Rebel and Baker have not commented on the injury as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Rebel’s condition. Below is the post-match video of doctors carrying her to the back: