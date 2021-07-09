Earlier on Thursday, the WWE on FOX Twitter account asked fans to pick their favorite AJ Styles vs. John Cena match.

One fan opined that Styles “was used properly” during his feud with Cena through 2016 and 2018, questioning the way WWE has booked The Phenomenal One in recent years.

Styles, one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, noticed the tweet and disagreed with the fan’s criticism of WWE.

I appreciate how I was used. I was made into a star. Now it’s my time to be what is needed and in the process make other stars. My time will come.

Earlier this week on RAW, Styles lost a singles match to Riddle due to outside interference from The Viking Raiders.

Styles & Omos will defend their titles against The Viking Raiders on the July 19 episode of RAW at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The show will mark the first episode of RAW in front of a live audience since the outbreak of the pandemic last March.

See below for Styles’ tweet:

