AEW star Andrade El Idolo took to Twitter this morning and posted a bedroom selfie with fiancée Charlotte Flair to congratulate her on her RAW Women’s Title win.

Last night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view saw Flair defeat Rhea Ripley to become the new champion. Andrade commented on being proud of Flair, and how good the match was.

“Good morning my Champion @MsCharlotteWWE Im proud of you. Amazing match. #CharlotteFlair #Champion #Motivation [queen emoji] [fist emoji x 3],” he wrote.

Flair trended on Twitter last night after she responded to Becky Lynch chants with a middle finger salute to the crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston. You can click here for that video, and news on WWE trying to black out the moment.

Andrade also congratulated Flair after the match ended last night. You can see both tweets below: