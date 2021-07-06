On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman released part one of his sit down with veteran WWE star Adrian Jaoude, f.k.a. Arturo Ruas. Part two will be released as part of this Friday’s episode. Jaoude discussed his WWE release and reflected on his time with the company. Explaining what his early struggles were in WWE.

“First of all, I wasn’t speaking English,” Jaoude noted. “I was trying to figure out what was happening. I used to train in boxing, but it’s different. A boxing ring is different than a wrestling ring, and I was, of course, taking bumps, wrist locks, hip tosses and trying to do things. I had to take the classes, and after that, it was normal tests. I was very excited to be there, to know that I was in the biggest company ever.

“Everything was going smoothly and after six months I started to understand the structure of a match and how a match plays. To be there, you learn a lot. You’re surrounded by people who live and breathe the business, 100%. They have a lot to share. For me, as a shooter, as a legit fighter, it was a game changer because that allowed me to become a pro wrestler. I am very lucky and very thankful.”

Jaoude revealed which now AEW star helped him out during those early months where he was struggling to understand what was going on due to the language barrier.

“I had friends Cezar Bononi, and he spoke English a little bit more than me,” Jaoude revealed. “We were helping each other all the time to make this happen, and me and Cezar, we came in together at the Performance Center. It’s funny, my older brother, he made the tryout, but he asked for more time to make the Olympic Games because he wasn’t on the team, and so me, my brother and Cezar, we made the tryout together and we signed with WWE.

“It was hard man, not speaking English, trying to understand what was happening, coaches teaching and trying to understand. Over there, everything runs so fast. People are doing promos. I was like, ‘okay, how do I do a promo?’ I speak Portuguese. I speak Arabic. When I was cutting my promos in Portuguese, I used to feel that I was falling behind. Everybody was speaking English, and I was falling behind.”

Andrade has spoke in the past on the barriers that he faced in WWE because he did not speak English that well. Jaoude related and spoke more on his early struggles in WWE.

“It is a barrier because sometimes, you want to express yourself by trying to show your emotions,” Jaoude said. “Let’s say you had a match that wasn’t so good, and you go and try to explain what happened. And it’s funny because Spanish and Portuguese is kind of opposite than English. So when you talk and when you try to translate in your head, you say the opposite. It wasn’t so bad because I started to pick it up fast. At the beginning, in the first month, putting a match together was hard.”

You can follow Adrian on Twitter and Instagram @AdrianJaoude. You can find part one of Adrian’s interview via the embedded players below, part two will be released as part of this Friday’s The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

