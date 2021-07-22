Ring of Honor reportedly reached out to former WWE Champion CM Punk last year.

As noted on Wednesday, Punk is said to be in talks for a ring return after being away from pro wrestling, for the most part, since 2014, and AEW is likely where he will end up. You can click here for the new report on his possible return to the business.

In an update, it’s now been revealed that ROH officials reached to Punk in January 2020 about possibly coming to work for the company, according to Fightful Select. It was noted that Marty Scurll, who had been leading the ROH charge at that pint, asked to send out feelers to Punk.

The talks between Punk and ROH did not go very far, but people in ROH that heard of the talks report that they were told how a story, opponents and general plans were more important to Punk than the money being offered.

Stay tuned for more on Punk’s future.