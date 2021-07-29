During last night’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi (via video) issued out a challenge for the IWGP U.S. Title. Tanahashi is now set to take on Lance Archer at NJPW Resurgence at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles on Aug. 14.

Later in the night, Jon Moxley called out Tanahashi ending his promo saying, “Because the forbidden door might be open, but ain’t nothing good waitin’ for y’all on the other side.” Moxley also noted he had unfinished business in Japan.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Moxley had a recent conversation with AEW President Tony Khan about wanting to face a “top NJPW superstar” at All Out on Sep. 5. Khan agreed with the idea, and it it possible that Tanahashi is this star.

Moxley is fresh off losing the IWGP U.S. Title to Archer on Dynamite. He has been advertised for Resurgence but as the IWGP U.S. Champion, so it has not been confirmed if Moxley will have a match on the show or not.

However, it looks like Moxley may have another NJPW opponent in the future. Moxley did note in his promo that he had “challenges going unanswered.”

On Twitter, NJPW star Satoshi Kojima seemingly called out Moxley. He tweeted, “Suddenly, I have something to say. Are you ready, everyone? RIP @JonMoxley, he is Texas Dead.”

Stay tuned for updates. You can view related tweets below:

Suddenly, I have something to say. Are you ready, everyone? RIP @JonMoxley, he is Texas Dead. — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) July 28, 2021