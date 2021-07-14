Several members of the WWE NXT roster were surprised to see Mandy Rose make her return on last night’s show.

As we’ve noted, Rose returned on last night’s NXT show and participated in two segments. It was reported today that there appears to have been a roster trade with Rose going to NXT, and Aliyah being called up to RAW. Last night’s episode also saw Aliyah snap and turn on Robert Stone after she and Jessi Kamea failed to defeat Kayden Carter and Jessi Kamea. You can click here for videos and details on last night’s segments with Rose and Aliyah, which also involved Franky Monet, and you can click here for the trade report.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that members of the NXT locker room were very surprised to see Rose added back to the roster. Word from multiple sources now, including PWInsider, is that she is back for good on the NXT brand.

Regarding Aliyah, her main roster call-up has been rumored internally for well over a month. It was said that Aliyah made a good impression on officials during a scouting trip. By last night, the heavy speculation among the wrestlers was that she was moving up to RAW.

Aliyah first signed with WWE in March 2015. She debuted at “Takeover: Unstoppable” as a member of Tyler Breeze’s entrance for his loss to Finn Balor. Her in-ring debut came during a six-woman match at a June 20, 2015 NXT live event. Her first TV singles match came on the April 27, 2016 NXT show, a loss to Carmella.

Aliyah once worked SmackDown on January 3, 2017, also losing to Carmella. She also worked a WWE Main Event episode in March 2020, losing to Natalya. She has often been on the losing end of her NXT matches, but hopefully that will change now that she is headed to RAW after impressing officials.

There is no word yet on when Aliyah will make her RAW debut. There is also no sign of what will happen to Dana Brooke, who has been teaming with Rose on Monday nights. Brooke and Rose were in a feud with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka, that was still going on this past Monday.

