The WWE creative teams reportedly have not discussed Daniel Bryan in several months.

As we’ve noted, Bryan has reportedly signed a deal with AEW and is rumored to debut at their big Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in late September, which will be the New York City debut for the company.

In an update, it was noted by @Wrestlevotes that Bryan’s name was last brought up within WWE creative “months” ago, for what it’s worth.

It was just reported earlier this week that there has been no internal discussion about Bryan returning, and that he is not listed on the internal roster. That report also noted that some people in WWE believed Bryan is signing with AEW due to the fact that there was no mention of him within WWE. It was also reported that Bryan was not a part of a recent list of talent plans for licensing and merchandising for 2021-2022 that was put together by the company for internal use, and was not scheduled for any future Mattel action figure releases.

There’s still no confirmation that Bryan has signed with AEW, but you can click here for the latest backstage update on the report.

Bryan’s future has been up in the air since losing the Career vs. Title match to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the April 30 SmackDown. His contract reportedly expired at that time, and while at one point he was expected to remain with WWE in some capacity, it looks like he is headed to work for AEW.

