Earlier tonight Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Daniel Bryan, aka Bryan Danielson, had signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling. Haynes has now provided more details about Bryan’s rumored deal and his debut.

In another exclusive report, Bryan’s AEW debut is scheduled for the September 22 episode of AEW Dynamite called Grand Slam. The show will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, marking AEW’s first show in New York and their second in the Tri State area following Dynamite in Newark, New Jersey the week prior.

Haynes further reported that Bryan’s debut was being saved for that show in order to wrap up plans AEW had leading into the All Out PPV. However, he further notes that plans could be change, citing reports of AEW’s talks with CM Punk as potentially moving up (or back) Bryan’s debut.

The earlier report by Haynes said that Bryan was 100% locked in with AEW and had already signed a contract. He had chosen AEW due receiving a limited schedule with similar pay to his WWE contract, creative input in his character the ability to work in Japan. Reports in May suggested that WWE and New Japan had engaged in talks over a working relationship, primarily to allow Bryan to work both promotions.

Bryan was last seen on WWE Smackdown, where he lost to Roman Reigns and was thus banned from Smackdown; his contract expired from WWE days later. He has made no public statements since becoming a free agent.

Wrestling Inc. has reached out to AEW and will provide any updates if we receive them. Stay tuned for more on Bryan’s status and future.