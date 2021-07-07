WWE star Bayley sat down with Metro UK to promote to promote her upcoming I Quit match with Bianca Belair. She was also asked about the recent string of releases from WWE and admitted that the last several have been difficult to swallow.

“For me, the past few have been really hard because most of them are really good friends and so talented,” Bayley said. “And I’m just like what?!’ It’s really hard not to see certain ones in our locker room and share travelling the road together.”

Bayley also admitted that she had no idea why certain talents were released. But while she’s sad to see them go, she also believes they will find success with whatever they choose to do next.

“I know that everything happens for a reason in life, and whatever that may be, we’ll found out later,” Bayley said. “But I know they’re gonna be successful. I just can’t wait to see them all do their thing, wherever that may be.”

Perhaps the release that hit Bayley the hardest was that of her good friend Tyler Breeze. She had previously posted thoughts about Breeze on Twitter and elaborated here on how much he had meant to her career.

“For one, he gives you his time. It wasn’t just me, he was helping Eva Marie at the time, he was helping so many girls that just wanted more. He helped Sasha so much,’ she said of their extra training sessions to complement their regular classes. Everybody was learning the same exact things and we wanted more. So, we would ask Breeze if he could watch our matches. Whether or not we knew what we needed to get better at, he did. For me, it was trying to get sympathy from the fans and learning how to sell a body part, certain things.

“I’ve been to his school and I’ve seen all his students, how much fun they have learning from him and the consistent students he has coming in. That just goes to show that he’s doing something right. He’s such a good guy, he’s hilarious, he’s passionate and he’s such a hard worker. We’d all work together and he really pushed me. I owe so much to him.”