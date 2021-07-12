WWE producer and road agent Tyson Kidd [TJ Wilson] celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday.

Several WWE Superstars, especially female wrestlers, wished Kidd on his birthday and thanked him for helping them improve as in-ring performers. While Liv Morgan praised Kidd for sharing his “unlimited knowledge,” Shayna Baszler called him “a genius” for his wrestling brain.

Bayley expressed her gratitude to Kidd for always standing up for women’s wrestling.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch took her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her hugging Kidd along with the following caption:

Happy Birthday to the best in the biz @tjwilson711

Earlier this year, Kidd was revealed to be the mastermind behind WWE’s women’s division. According to several reports, Kidd was instrumental in producing all the women’s matches at WrestleMania 37, including the critically-acclaimed bout between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.