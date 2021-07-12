WWE producer and road agent Tyson Kidd [TJ Wilson] celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday.

Several WWE Superstars, especially female wrestlers, wished Kidd on his birthday and thanked him for helping them improve as in-ring performers. While Liv Morgan praised Kidd for sharing his “unlimited knowledge,” Shayna Baszler called him “a genius” for his wrestling brain.

Bayley expressed her gratitude to Kidd for always standing up for women’s wrestling.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch took her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her hugging Kidd along with the following caption:

Happy Birthday to the best in the biz @tjwilson711

Earlier this year, Kidd was revealed to be the mastermind behind WWE’s women’s division. According to several reports, Kidd was instrumental in producing all the women’s matches at WrestleMania 37, including the critically-acclaimed bout between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Thank you so much!! I haven’t been perfect, I’m not perfect but that doesn’t mean I can’t strive for it everyday. Which is something I’ve learned from you-you’re the best ❤️ https://t.co/Y2S1clqZPN — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 11, 2021

If I could steal a sliver of @TJWilson wrestling brain, I will consider my wrestling career to be a success. A genius. #HappyBirthday — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) July 11, 2021

Happy Birthday @TJWilson I’m HONORED to call you a Real Friend. You’re a Hell of a Coach, Mentor, and HUMAN BEING ❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 11, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TJWilson! Thank you for EVERYTHING. For standing up for us, fighting for us, and being by our side. You’re one in a million. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 11, 2021

Thank you for being a great person. Thank you for being selfless in your teachings. Thank you for sharing your unlimited knowledge. Thank you for keeping our women’s division progressing and on top of the world. Happy Birthday @TJWilson 🎉🎂🥳 I hope you have the best day 🙏🏼🎉 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 11, 2021