The Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a new state of emergency (due to rising COVID infections) in Tokyo that begins on July 12 and runs through August 22. NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome is scheduled for July 25, but may yet again be postponed.

The first show was scheduled for May 29, but was also postponed due to an earlier state of emergency extension.

NJPW has yet to comment on the status of Wrestle Grand Slam, which features IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kota Ibushi.

In other NJPW event news, this year’s G1 Climax 31 dates have been announced. The company’s biggest tournament of the year will begin on September 18 in Osaka and finish on October 21.

19 events in total have been scheduled. The winner of the round-robin tournament typically faces the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

The G1 usually runs in July/August, but the Tokyo Olympics have pushed it to the fall over the last two years. Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA in last year’s finals.