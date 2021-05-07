NJPW announced today that the Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama and Tokyo Dome shows have been cancelled. The show were originally scheduled on May 15 and May 29, respectively.

The decision comes after the Japanese government announced an extension to the state of emergency currently in place in Tokyo and other prefectures. The state of emergency has been extended for three weeks until the end of May.

The only match that was announced for the shows was for the May 29 Tokyo Dome show that had Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in the main event. In their announcement, NJPW apologized for the news and announced that new dates will be finalized in the future.

Earlier this week, NJPW announced that two wrestlers had tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes as Osaka’s medical system is reaching it’s limit and Tokyo nearing those levels as well.