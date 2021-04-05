NJPW announced Kazuchika Okada will receive a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Grand Slam in the Tokyo Dome on May 29.

Over the weekend at Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi to become the new champion. Post-match, Ospreay said he wanted revenge against Okada after losing to him at Wrestle Kingdom 15. Okada made his way out to the ring, but was cut off by Shingo Takagi.

In this year’s New Japan Cup tournament, Takagi defeated Okada in the first round, and felt like if anyone should get the first crack at the title — it should be him. Ospreay beat Takagi in the finals of that tournament to obtain his title shot against Ibushi. Ospreay made the decision to face Takagi first, and then he would come for Okada.

As noted, Ospreay and Takagi will meet at Wrestling Dontaku (Night Two) on May 4 and whoever leaves as champion then faces Okada at Wrestle Grand Slam.

NJPW has a second Wrestle Grand Slam scheduled for May 15 in Yokohama Stadium.