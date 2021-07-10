On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Edge continued to brawl before their upcoming title match at Money in the Bank on July 18. During the segment, The Usos made their way down to help out Reigns, but were soon joined by Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who aided Edge.

On today’s Talking Smack, Kayla Braxton and Pat McAfee announced Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso will go against Edge, Rey, and Dominik in six-man tag action on next week’s SmackDown.

Below is the current lineup:

* Big E vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* The final build for the WWE Money In the Bank PPV

* Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio