Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman might have interest in a future match with AEW star Wardlow.

On Thursday night, Strowman tweeted about how much he was itching for a fight, referencing his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE that prevents him from wrestling for other promotions until Tuesday, August 31.

Strowman referred to his time away from the ring as “jail” and invited all comers to a fight.

While I sit here with a belly full of pizza I can’t help but think about how much I like beating people up!!!!!! How many more days do I have till in out of jail??? I wanna fight!!!!! #WhoF—ingWantsSome #MyMitsAreRatedEForEveryone #CatchMeOutside

A fan tweeted that AEW star Wardlow wants some, to which Strowman responded with the following:

Everyone thinks they do still they stand across the ring from me. #LikeNoOneTheyHaveEverSceen

The talk of Strowman potentially signing with AEW gained steam recently after WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed there’s “interest on both sides” to work together.

Strowman was released by WWE on June 2.

