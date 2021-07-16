Bray Wyatt has been off WWE TV since the RAW after WrestleMania 37. Following his loss to Randy Orton at the Showcase of Immortals, Wyatt appeared in a Firefly Fun House segment and said he was preparing for a fresh start.

A recent report from PWInsider noted that Wyatt was purposely being kept off WWE TV for an unknown reason. His absence was not a case of Wyatt having heat for anything as he’s well-liked within the company.

The report added that Wyatt being advertised for future episodes of RAW was an indication that he’s in the plans for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21.

On Thursday, Wyatt engaged with a few fans on Twitter. The tweets can be seen below.

There is no word yet on when Wyatt will return to WWE TV. However, The Fiend is being featured on a local advertisement for the August 9 RAW from Amway Center in Orlando.

I miss you guys too. Believe me — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 15, 2021