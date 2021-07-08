AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker cut a promo on tonight’s Dynamite about how she was not happy with last week’s tag match against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. Not only was she put through a table by her upcoming challenger, but Rebel ended up getting injured (dislocated kneecap) during the match.

Baker pointed out to AEW President Tony Khan that the only reason the match took place was because Vickie Guerrero was owed a favor after bring in Andrade El Idolo.

Baker told Khan to enjoy his “blood money” and then made a direct reference to WWE working in Saudi Arabia where it’s no secret WWE has been paid handsomely for running shows there.

“Maybe next week, AEW Dynamite can run in Saudi Arabia!” Baker said.

Baker defends her title against Rose in two weeks at Fyter Fest (Night 2).

