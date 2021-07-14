Candy Cartwright (Samantha Tavel) has reportedly dismissed her multi-million dollar lawsuit against Matt Riddle.

Court documents show that Cartwright filed to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday, according to TMZ Sports. There is no word yet on if the two sides reached a monetary settlement.

“The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future,” said Cartwright’s attorney, John Chwarzynski, in a statement.

As noted back in October at this link, Riddle’s “#SpeakingOut” accuser Cartwright filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Riddle, WWE, EVOLVE and Gabe Sapolsky. This lawsuit came after Riddle filed a lawsuit against Cartwright back in September, which you can read at this link. Cartwright filed to sue each party for $10 million for various damages, emotional distress, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

WWE and Sapolsky were dismissed from the lawsuit back in late March. United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois Judge Manish S. Shah dismissed WWE and Sapolsky “without prejudice for lack of personal jurisdiction” while Riddle’s motion to dismiss was denied. Judge Shah ruled that Tavel failed to demonstrate specific personal jurisdiction lies over WWE. In a sworn affidavit, WWE stated that they had no involvement in the May 2018 wrestling event and didn’t even employ Riddle at that time.

Riddle had previously filed to dismiss the lawsuit on December 3 of last year. You can click here for full details on why he said, at the time, that the court should grant a full dismissal.

Riddle has remained on the WWE roster while the lawsuit was active. He is currently scheduled to compete at Sunday’s Money In the Bank pay-per-view in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

Stay tuned for more on today’s dismissal by Cartwright.