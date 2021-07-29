As reported earlier, Inner Circle member Cash Wheeler injured his arm during the tag team match between FTR and Santana & Ortis on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Wheeler suffered a “really bad cut” to his arm and was immediately treated by AEW medical staff. The report added that Wheeler was said to be “OK in the back” and there is no word on whether he will miss any action at this point.

It was noted that Wheeler’s injury “was a completely freak thing” after he was shoved off the ropes and his arm connected with the metal between the ring post and the turnbuckles.

The incident occured when FTR was attempting a Superplex/Splash combination, with Wheeler attempting the splash. Santana broke up the spot by sending Wheeler off the top and to the floor.

The match was ended abruptly a few minutes later after Wheeler’s partner, Dax Harwood, got the pin on Ortiz following a Brainbuster.