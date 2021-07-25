During his recent appearance on WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey [fka CazXL, Big Cass] reflected on his backstage incident with AEW star Joey Janela and Pat Buck at a WrestlePro independent show on Sept. 14, 2019.

Morrisey allegedly tried to fight Janela and also confronted and spat in the face of Buck. According to witnesses, Buck retaliated by punching Morrissey in the face. Morrissey was kicked out of the building, and police officers were called after he refused to leave. No charges were filed. In the aftermath of the incident, Morrisey also sent out a now-deleted tweet in which he threatened to kill Janela.

“I spoke to Jelly during the weekend of WrestleMania at a GCW show,” Morrisey revealed. “I have spoken to Joey, and we’re really cool now. We’ve buried the hatchet. I genuinely needed to apologize to he guy, in person. I like to do things face-to-face, you know.

“So, I was really looking forward to going to the show, even not knowing if he would appear. I happen to walk in and we started talking right away. I was super happy about it. He’s cool as can be, and I appreciate him for being super understanding.”

Speaking of making amends, Morrisey delved into why it was important for him to reach out to more people in the wrestling business who he “harmed” several years ago.

“There’s a lot of people who are happy that I am doing better now, but there are conversations that still need to have,” Morrisey admitted. “I’m presently in the 12-step program, and need to make amends with people I’ve harmed. That’s a process that takes a long time, it doesn’t just happen overnight.

“I am running into those people in wrestling, and I’m making amends. Everybody’s been great. People have been genuinely happy to see me doing well, which is really nice. They are genuinely happy that I’m healthy and doing well. It feels good, man.”

When asked by Waltman if there’s a possibility of Big Cass and Enzo Amore reuniting down the road, Morrisey said: “Not right now, we’re both doing our own thing. But he’s doing great, man. He’s super motivated right now, he’s working really hard. You’ve gotta check out some of his matches he’s doing in Texas for SWE.

“He unfortunately got hurt recently,” Morrisey explained. “I think that lit a fire under him. Everyone knows he can talk, and is one of the best of all time at it. He can captivate a crowd, there’s no doubt about that. If anyone says differently, they’re either jealous or delusional. He’s always been critiqued about his wrestling, and he’s taken that to heart and is motivated to go out and have great matches. He’s really having some bombshell matches in SWE. He’s really working hard.”

