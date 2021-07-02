Chris Jericho took to Twitter this week and defended Jim Ross for his “WWE Dynamite” slip-up at the end of AEW Dynamite this week.

As noted, JR was wrapping up Wednesday’s Dynamite broadcast, and plugging next week’s show, when he referred to the show as “WWE Dynamite” live on TNT. You can click here for our original report with video, along with two post-show comments JR made on the botch.

You can imagine how this slip-up by JR led to immediate criticism from fans on social media. Jericho defended Ross in a tweet and gave him major praise.

“Pointing out that small mistakes or no small mistakes, @JRsBBQ is the GREATEST wrestling commentator of all time,” Jericho wrote.

Jericho’s comments were re-tweeted by Ross.

NWA World Tag Team Champion Aron Stevens (fka Damien Sandow) also defended JR in a tweet.

“Ok, @JRsBBQ is the greatest wrestling announcer ever. That needed to be said,” Stevens wrote.

A fan responded and wrote, “He is, nobody is doubting that. But it’s time. It happens to everybody. We will love him forever but it’s time to hang it up.”

Stevens responded, “Because of one mistake? Have you ever fumbled a sentence? Have you ever made a mistake in anything ?”

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz also defended JR, calling him the greatest announcer of all time. Gewirtz also recalled how he referred to WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco by “Jack” on his first day with the company, which is the name of Gerald’s legendary brother.

“People are seriously giving the greatest announcer of all time crap? @JRsBBQ can call Dynamite ‘Emmitt Otters Jugband Christmas’ and it shouldn’t make a difference. My first day on the job i called @Fgbrisco ‘Jack’. Now that’s a screw-up,” Gewirtz wrote.

On a related note, JR re-tweeted a post from Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina.

“Everyday you see a million ridiculous things here so it takes a lot for something to stand out as being REALLY stupid. Idiots calling for @JRsBBQ, the greatest wrestling announcer ever, to be fired because he mistakenly called AEW ‘WWE’ last night, would be one of those things,” Traina wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see how AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks trolled JR over his “WWE Dynamite” comment. Below are the full tweets from Jericho, Stevens and Gewirtz:

