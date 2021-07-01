AEW star Cody Rhodes turned 36 on Wednesday.

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW Chairman Tony Khan and Rhodes stepped out to the ring to thank the crowd at Daily’s Place, as the company returns on the road next week for the first time in 16 months.

As seen in the video below, the Dark Order came out holding a cake and the crowd started singing the Happy Birthday song. Rhodes blew out the candles and was interrupted by QT Marshall and Aaron Solow of The Factory. Marshall tried to remind Rhodes of their South Beach Strap Match at next week’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

Dark Order and Rhodes took out the heels as the crowd cheered.

As seen in another video, Rhodes also addressed the crowd prior to the show.

You can see highlights and videos from Rhodes’ birthday celebration below:

Cody comes out Tony wishes him a happy birthday The Dark Order brings a cake out for Cody pic.twitter.com/qUnU4Uu5Ya — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 1, 2021