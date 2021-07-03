AEW star Darby Allin has filed to trademark his ring name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

He trademark “Darby Allin” for entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibitions, and performances by a professional wrestler live or broadcast media.

Below is the full trademark description:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television, and via the internet; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.

As noted earlier this week, the former AEW TNT Champion will be appearing in “Jackass 4.” The movie is set to be released in theaters worldwide on October 22, 2021.