AAA Verano De Escandalo took place last night in Queretaro, Mexico. In the main event, Rey Escorpion, Taurus, and Texano Jr. retained the AAA World Trios Championship against Monster Clown, Murder Clown, and Psycho Clown.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was also in action, defeating Lady Shani via fujiwara armbar. Post-match, Purrazzo’s TripleMania opponent AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache attacked the Knockouts Champion. The two will meet on August 14 in Title vs. Title Match.

Below are the full results from last night’s show:

* Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer defeated Arez/Chik Tormenta and Maximo/Mr. Iguana (Number One Contenders Match For AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship)

* Hijo Del Vikingo defeated Latigo, Kamikaze, Komader, Aramis, and Toxin (Alas de Oro Cup Match)

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lady Shani

* Mocho Cota Jr, Tito Santana, and Carta Brava Jr. defeated Niño Hamburguesa, Laredo Kid, and Faby Apache

* Taurus, Texano Jr., and Rey Escorpion (c) defeated Psycho Clown, Murder Clown & Monster Clown (AAA World Trios Championship Match)