ECW Original Tommy Dreamer has predicted that Omos, one half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, will capture the WWE Championship in the future.

Tweeting live during tonight’s RAW, Dreamer wrote:

Everyone hating on @TheGiantOmos Wait till he is @WWE Champ #WWERaw (Remember this tweet)

Dreamer’s tweet came after Styles & Omos defeated The Viking Raiders to successfully retain their titles.

Later in the night, Styles & Omos seemed to set up a future match against R-K-Bro by assaulting Riddle after his loss to John Morrison. Omos snapped Riddle’s scooter in half, costing the Original Bro a singles bout to John Morrison.

Omos made his WWE main roster debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 37. He has yet to be pinned in singles or tag team action.

Dreamer’s tweet can be seen below: