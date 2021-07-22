AEW star Eddie Kingston was interviewed by Bleacher Report on several topics. Kingston was specifically asked who he felt was the future of AEW. Instead of naming just one name, Kingston went on to name several.

“Everybody knows Jungle Boy is the future of the business,” Kingston said. “(Wheeler) Yuta just came in. I’ve known him for a minute. Brian Pillman Jr. of course, and his partner, Griff (Garrison). A lot of guys in the Dark Order are the future, especially of AEW. I don’t like the kid. What’s his name? MJF? He’s an assh–e. He hasn’t messed with me yet. I have known him for a very long time and he knows how I am. I’ll give the devil his due. He is definitely the future of AEW.”

Kingston didn’t just stop with AEW, turning his intention to the independent circuit. He believes every promotion in wrestling has talent who can be the future of business and carry wrestling for years to come.

“You have a bunch of young, hungry guys there and in all of wrestling,” Kingston said. “Every promotion has a bunch of guys who are ready to go. I think the pandemic made these guys hungrier because they saw that everything can be taken away in a heartbeat. Wrestling is in good hands. My man Curt Stallion, who just got let go. When he gets his shot, he will knock it out of the park. There are so many good dudes. Joshua Bishop in AIW up in Cleveland. He’s an animal. I don’t want to keep naming people because I know I’m going to leave somebody out and I am going to feel bad. Charli Evans out in Australia, Marti Belle, Allysin Kay, they’re great.”